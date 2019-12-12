Arizona State earns foul-filled win over Prairie View A&M

Remy Martin had 21 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. added a career-high 20 points, and Romello White had 14 points and a career-best 16 rebounds in Arizona State’s 88-79 win over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night in a nonconference game at Tempe, Ariz.

Rob Edwards also contributed 14 points for the Sun Devils (7-2).

The game that lasted 2 hours, 28 minutes, included 59 fouls and 84 free throws overall. Arizona State made 37 of 51 shots from the free-throw line while Prairie View was 21 of 33.

Darius Williams led Prairie View (3-6) with 26 points. Devonte Patterson had 12 points, and Gerard Andrus finished with 10.

Williams was called for his fourth foul with 11:09 left in regulation with Arizona State leading 61-54, but he remained in the game.

The Sun Devils proceeded to build their lead to 72-54 as part of a 14-0 run behind seven points from Verge. Prairie View went 4:23 without scoring, including two missed free throws by Williams on a technical foul on Edwards with 9:35 left.

Prairie View’s drought ended on a layup by Jonathan Jackson with 8:41 remaining.

The Panthers could not cut the lead to less than seven points thereafter.

Martin’s 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 success from 3-point range, helped put Arizona State ahead 43-36 at halftime.

The Sun Devils scored 17 points off Prairie View’s 15 turnovers in the first half. The Panthers finished with 20 turnovers.

Prairie View remained close in the half behind Williams’ 14 points. None of his teammates had more than four points in the first 20 minutes.

Arizona State built a 48-36 lead behind a 3-pointer and jumper by Edwards in the first minute of the second half, but Prairie View narrowed the gap to 54-51 on Williams’ second consecutive 3-pointer with 14:11 remaining .

