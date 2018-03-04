Travis helps Stanford knock off Arizona State

Stanford forward Reid Travis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Dorian Pickens had 20 points as the Cardinal held on for an 84-83 victory over Arizona State in Pac-12 play at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Kezie Okpala scored 18 points and had a season-high 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (17-14, 11-7 Pac-12), which lost a 19-point lead before rallying in the final minute to clinch at least a tie for third place in the conference.

Tra Holder had 19 points, Shannon Evans II had 17 and Kodi Justice and Remy Martin had 14 apiece for the Sun Devils (20-10, 8-10), who will play Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Stanford guard Daejon Davis hit a tie-breaking jumper with 42 seconds remaining, and the Sun Devils missed three of four free throws down the stretch before Martin missed a jumper at the buzzer.

The Sun Devils, the last undefeated team in Division I after starting 12-0, are considered a lock for the NCAA tournament field by virtue of nonconference victories over No. 3 Xavier, No. 6 Kansas and 20-win Kansas State.

Stanford, plagued by early-season injuries, would have to win the Pac-12 tournament to make the NCAA field.

Travis, 6-foot-8, had his 12th double-double, his third in a row and fourth in the last five games. Okpala had his first double-double.

Pickens made five 3-pointers, and his 3 with 16:46 gave the Cardinal a 55-36 lead to cap a 22-1 run that started late in the first half before the Sun Devils’ slow climb back.

Holder made a 3-pointer and three free throws after being fouled on a 3 to pull Arizona State within three at 77-74 with 4:09 remaining, and Justice tied the game at 82 on a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining

Justice missed two free throws with 20 seconds before Pickens missed two free throws. Justice made the second of two free throws with five seconds left and the Sun Devils forced a turnover on Stanford’s next possession to get the ball back.

Bigger Stanford shot 50.9 percent and had a 45-23 rebounding advantage but was hurt by 21 turnovers. Arizona State committed six turnovers.

