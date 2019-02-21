Arizona State blows past Stanford

Remy Martin had 16 points and six assists and Rob Edwards scored 16 points as Arizona State pulled away in the second half for an 80-62 Pac-12 victory over Stanford on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 20, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Sheffield (14) shoots amidst Arizona State Sun Devils defenders during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Luguentz Dort finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Taeshon Cherry had 11 points before being ejected in the second half for the Sun Devils (18-8, 9-5), who earned a split of the season series.

Josh Sharma had 17 points and seven rebounds and Oscar da Silva had 15 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal (14-12, 7-7), who had won five of six.

Stanford leading scorer Kezie Okpala did not play because of an upper-body injury. Okpala, who is averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, had 21 points and nine rebounds in the Cardinal’s 85-71 victory over Arizona State on Jan. 12.

Freshman Cormac Ryan had six points and six rebounds while starting in Okpala’s place in a three-guard lineup.

Arizona State shot 51.9 percent, had a 37-34 rebounding advantage and finished the game on a 23-12 run. Martin and Edwards had five rebounds apiece and Edwards had four assists.

Stanford shot 37.5 percent and committed a season-high 26 personal fouls while falling behind by a many as 20.

The teams combined for 50 fouls, including two flagrant fouls by Cherry, ejected after committing a flagrant 2 foul with 11:23 remaining. He committed his first flagrant foul in the first half.

Arizona State moved into a virtual tie with Oregon State for second place in the Pac-12. The Beavers play at UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday.

Martin had a 3-pointer and three assists when Arizona State ended the first half on a 14-5 run to take a 42-34 lead, their largest of the first half.

Stanford never pulled closer than six points within the lead after that.

—Field Level Media