Arizona State turns back pesky Texas Southern

Zylan Cheatham had the second triple-double in Arizona State history and Romello White led a balanced attack with a season-high 19 points and his first double-double when the Sun Devils held off the Texas Southern Tigers 83-71 in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday.

Cheatham had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists after finishing one assist short of a triple-double in the previous game, an 89-71 victory over Omaha on Wednesday. White made 9 of 10 field goal attempts and had a game-high 14 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort had 18 points, Taeshon Cherry had 14 and Kimian Lawrence had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Sun Devils, who could enter the AP Top 25 after starting 7-0 for the second straight season and the second time in 38 seasons.

Devocio Butler had 18 points, Jalyn Patterson had 14 points and Justin Hopkins had 13 for the Tigers, who have played seven of their first eight games on the road and won at Baylor and Oregon.

Cheatham’s assist on Dort’s 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining was his 10th, completing the triple double. Jordan Bachynski had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocked shots against Cal State Northridge in 2012.

Arizona State had a 40-32 halftime lead and led by as many as 13 before Patterson’s 3-pointer cut it to three at 63-57. Arizona State scored the next six, three by Cheatham, who also had an assist in the run, and pulled away.

Arizona State shot a season-high 55.4 percent from the field and limited the Tigers to 35.8 percent. The Sun Devils had a 48-34 rebounding edge but had 19 turnovers to the Tigers’ seven.

Tigers 7-foot-2 center Trayvon Reed, averaging 13.9 points a game, played only 17 minutes because of foul trouble and fouled out.

—Field Level Media