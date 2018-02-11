Evans, Holder pace Sun Devils in win over Bruins

Arizona State guard Shannon Evans II had 23 points and four 3-pointers and Tra Holder had 22 points as the Sun Devils completed their first weekend sweep in Pac-12 play with an 88-79 victory over the UCLA Bruins at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

Kodi Justice had 17 points and freshman Kimani Lawrence had a career-high eight points with seven rebounds for the Sun Devils (19-6, 7-6), who have won three in a row and could find their way back into the AP Top 25 after a one-week absence.

Aaron Holiday had 20 points and five assists and Thomas Welsh had 14 points and eight rebounds for UCLA (17-8, 8-5), which had a four-game winning streak broken two days after it controlled No. 13 Arizona in an 84-72 victory in Tucson.

Kris Wilkes and Gyorgy Goloman had 11 points apiece for the Bruins.

The Sun Devils led 40-32 at halftime and never led by fewer than eight after Evans’ 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half.

Lawrence hit two free throws with 6:30 remaining to make it 67-55 before Holder hit a layup and Evans hit a jumper for a 75-59 edge with 3:47 left.

Holiday hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to bring UCLA within 85-77, but the Sun Devils made 11 free throws in the final 1:57 to maintain control.

Holder and Justice had two 3-pointers apiece as the Sun Devils were 9-of-29 from distance.

The Sun Devils committed only seven turnovers, one more than in their 80-79 victory over USC on Thursday.

UCLA shot 45.5 percent and went 8-for-26 from 3-point range after hitting 51.6 percent against Arizona on Thursday.

Welsh had seven points, including a 3-pointer, when the Bruins opened a 22-18 lead nine minutes into the game before Arizona State went on an 11-0 run fueled on two 3-pointers by Evans and one by Holder.

Martin’s 3-pointer with four minutes remaining gave the Sun Devils a 36-26 lead en route to their 40-32 halftime edge.

The Sun Devils meet No. 13 Arizona at home Thursday.

--Field Level Media