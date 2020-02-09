Arizona State outlasts USC on Martin's late jumper

Remy Martin scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, and his 15-foot jumper with 16.2 seconds remaining gave Arizona State a 66-64 comeback victory over USC in a Pac-12 game Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 8, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans forward Onyeka Okongwu (21) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils had missed 15 straight field-goal attempts before Martin’s game-winner, which hit the backboard, circled the rim once, hit the backboard again, circled the rim twice more and finally dropped.

Alonzo Verge Jr. had 16 points off the bench, and Rob Edwards had 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (15-8, 6-4 Pac-12), who overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to complete a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools. They have won five of six.

Jonah Mathews had a season-high 22 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Daniel Utomi had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Rakocevic had eight points and 12 boards for the Trojans (17-7, 6-5), who have lost three straight after making it through January without back-to-back losses.

Utomi gave USC a 64-59 lead on two free throws with 2:22 remaining before Arizona State scored the final seven points. Martin was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free-throws to tie it at 64 with 2:15 remaining. Ethan Anderson (12 points) missed two free throws with 1:03 left for the Trojans.

USC missed its final three field-goal attempts, and Mathews’ contested 3-pointer with three seconds remaining did not reach the rim.

Arizona State remained one game in the loss column behind Pac-12 leader No. 24 Colorado (8-3).

Edwards’ second 3-pointer in a 10-2 run gave Arizona State its first lead, 52-51, with 13:03 remaining, and Martin’s dunk at 11:28 gave the Sun Devils a 56-52 lead, their largest. It was their last field goal until his game-winner.

USC shot 41.8 percent and had a season-high 24 turnovers, 11 in the first nine minutes of the second half against an Arizona State full-court press.

USC center Onyeka Okongwu had five points and six rebounds. He was averaging team highs in points (17.0) and rebounds (9.0).

