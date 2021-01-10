Mobley brothers power Trojans past Sun Devils

Brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley each posted a double-double combining for 32 points and 23 rebounds in Southern California’s 73-64 win Saturday over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game in Tempe, Ariz.

Evan Mobley finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots, and Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The win gave the Trojans (8-2, 3-1) their first road sweep against Arizona and ASU since the 1984-85 season. The Trojans, who won their first game since 2007-08 at Arizona on Thursday, snapped a seven-game losing streak at ASU.

The Sun Devils (4-5, 1-2) were missing four players for the second consecutive game.

Remy Martin has not returned from his grandfather’s funeral. Taeshon Cherry and Jaelen House were held out again because of COVID-19 protocols and Jalen Graham is out because of mononucleosis.

Holland Woods, starting in place of Martin, had 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Alonzo Verge Jr. added 17 points for Arizona State. Marcus Bagley had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Josh Christopher had 11 points.

Drew Peterson, who finished with 11 points, made USC’s only 3-pointer of the second half to put the Trojans up 65-61 with less than two minutes remaining. They missed their first nine attempts from beyond the arc in the half.

After a missed 3-pointer by Verge, Evan Mobley made two free throws to give USC a 67-61 cushion with 1:27 left.

Following another failed 3-pointer by Christopher, Tahj Eaddy made a jumper to increase the lead to 69-61.

Eaddy finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

After USC took a 36-18 lead with 2:08 left in the first half, ASU scored 14 unanswered points to end the half.

Woods scored 11 of those points including a late 3-pointer to cut the halftime deficit to 36-32.

USC outrebounded ASU 28-15 during the first half but 10 turnovers by the Trojans resulted in 16 points for the Sun Devils

The Trojans won the rebounding battle 50-30 and scored 32 points in the paint. They had only six turnovers in the second half.

