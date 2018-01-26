Barefield stars late as Utah stuns No. 21 Sun Devils in OT

EditorsNote: adds “Pac-12” in fourth graf; rewords ninth graf

Utah guard Sedrick Barefield scored 17 points and Jayce Johnson had a career-high 15 in the Utes’ 80-77 overtime upset of No. 21 Arizona State at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday.

Barefield scored six points in overtime, and his 3-pointer for a 79-76 lead with 2:40 remaining was the last basket either team scored.

He made a free throw with 3.4 seconds remaining, and Arizona State’s Tra Holder had his desperation 40-footer at the buzzer fall well short.

Justin Bibbins scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Tyler Rawson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Utes (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12). Utah has won three in a row after losing the previous four.

Holder had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Shannon Evans II had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Sun Devils (15-5, 3-5). Arizona State was the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I at 12-0 before entering conference play.

Barefield, a former starter who has come off the bench the past two games, sent the game into overtime at 69-69 on a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining.

After Barefield’s fourth trey gave the Utes a 79-76 lead, Mickey Mitchell hit one of two free throws on Arizona State’s next possession.

Utah had three turnovers and missed 3 of 4 free throws the rest of the way, while Arizona State missed its final six field-goal attempts.

Arizona State reserve guard Remy Martin scored all 10 of his points in a 13-0 second-half run as the Sun Devils took a 60-55 lead they could not hold.

Holder made a driving layup for a 67-66 lead with 54.1 seconds left in regulation, and Evans a made a driving layup with nine seconds remaining before Barefield’s 3-pointer tied it.

De‘Quon Lake had 10 points for the Sun Devils.

Bibbins made 5 of 13 3-point attempts and had six assists before fouling out late in regulation. He is the reigning Pac-12 player of the week after recording two double-doubles in a sweep of the Washington schools last week.

Utah made 14 of 32 3-point attempts and shot 43.5 percent from the field.

Arizona State shot 40 percent overall, 36.4 in the second half, and finished 10 of 27 from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media