Barefield, Tillman carry Utah past Arizona State

Sedrick Barefield and Donnie Tillman combined for 46 points and 11 3-pointers as the Utah Utes overcame a 17-point first-half deficit for a 96-86 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday.

Barefield had 24 points and a season-high five 3-pointers, and Tillman had career highs with 22 points and six threes as the Utes (7-6, 1-0) made 16 3-pointers, one short of the school record set earlier this season against Mississippi Valley State.

Freshman Timmy Allen had a season-high 17 points, and Parker Van Dyke had 13 and made four threes as Utah beat its first Power 5 opponent this season while winning at Arizona State for the fourth straight season.

Remy Martin had a career-high 22 points, and Zylan Cheatham had 17 points for the Sun Devils (9-4, 0-1), who reached No. 17 in the AP Top 25 after a victory over then-No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 22 but have lost their last two games and three of four.

The Utes shot 50.9 percent from the field and made 16 of 30 3-pointers, including 10-of-16 in the second half.

Tillman’s 3-pointer three minutes into the second half gave the Utes a 48-46 lead, their first since 3-2. Tillman and Van Dyke hit back-to-back 3-pointers two minutes later, and Tillman’s fifth 3-pointer came during an 11-0 run for a 61-49 edge. Arizona State never was closer than seven in the final six minutes.

Luguentz Dort and Rob Edwards had 14 points apiece for the Sun Devils. Dort had five points in a 9-0 run for a 25-9 lead that stretched to 28-11 on Edwards’ 3-pointer with nine minutes left in the first half.

Utah outrebounded Arizona State 38-34. The Sun Devils entered the contest averaging 9.3 more rebounds per game than their opponents, best in the Pac-12.

