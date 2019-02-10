Arizona State sticks Washington with first Pac-12 loss

Romello White scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Arizona State handed Washington its first Pacific-12 Conference defeat of the season, 75-63 Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 9, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luguentz Dort (0) dribbles by Washington Huskies guard David Crisp (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Luguentz Dort added 15 points, Remy Martin scored 13 and Rob Edwards had 12 for the Sun Devils (16-7, 7-4), who were coming off a stunning 91-70 loss to lowly Washington State.

Noah Dickerson scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Washington (19-5, 10-1), which saw its 12-game winning streak snapped. That had been the third-longest current run in the country behind Tennessee (18) and Gonzaga (14).

Guards David Crisp and Jaylen Nowell scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Huskies, who still have a three-game lead over Arizona State, Utah and Oregon State in the Pac-12 standings.

Senior forward Zylan Cheatham, a transfer from San Diego State, had nine points for the Sun Devils and added game-high totals of nine rebounds and seven assists. He was especially effective getting into the middle of the Washington zone and passing to teammates for layups or 3-pointers.

White, who played just 25 minutes and scored only four points against Washington State before leaving after a knee-on-knee collision with a defender, was listed as questionable for Saturday, and coach Bobby Hurley called him a “game-time” decision.

White, a 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore, responded by making his first eight shots from the field (he finished 8 for 9) before fouling out in the closing minutes.

White scored 11 points in the first half as the Sun Devils took a 34-26 lead at the break.

It was a half of runs, as Arizona State took a 5-0 lead before Washington went on an 11-2 streak. The Sun Devils responded with a 9-0 run, capped by a thunderous White dunk, to take the lead for good.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 18 points, 50-32, with 13:30 remaining on a White dunk off a fast break.

The Huskies cut the margin to seven points, 54-47, with 6:29 left but could get no closer.

Arizona State shot 61.7 percent from the field (29 of 47) while limiting the Huskies to 36.8 percent (21 of 57).

—Field Level Media