Last-place Washington rallies to stun Arizona State, 90-83

Naz Carter had 23 points and a career-high five 3-pointers and Isaiah Stewart had his 13th double-double as the Washington Huskies overcame a 12-point second-half deficit for a 90-83 upset of the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden McDaniels had 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Jamal Bey had 11 points, including six free throws in the final 1:22 for the Huskies (14-16, 4-13), who won their first Pac-12 road game. They had lost 10 of 11 overall.

Stewart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Rob Edwards had 23 points and five 3-pointers, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 19 points and four 3s and Taeshon Cherry had 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the Sun Devils (19-11, 10-7), who lost their third straight and were eliminated from contention for the regular-season title.

Washington fell behind 61-49 with 15 minutes remaining before going on a 20-4 run to take a 69-65 lead.

Carter had nine points, including a 3-pointer and a fast-break dunk, and Stewart had a pair of dunks for UW. ASU went scoreless for 4 minutes, 9 seconds before Edwards hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one.

McDaniels’ 3-pointer gave the Huskies a 76-72 lead with 3:47 left, and his two free throws made it 80-74 with 2:35 remaining. Edwards’ 3-pointer brought Arizona State within five at 85-80 with 1:15 left but Washington made seven free throws in the final 1:22 to hold on.

Washington shot 50.8 percent from the field and was 11 of 26 from 3-point range while making 19 of 22 free throws. Arizona State shot 40.8 percent from the field and was 11 of 31 from 3-point range.

Washington entered as the Pac-12 leader in field goal percentage defense at 38.1 percent.

Sun Devil guards Remy Martin, who leads the conference with 18 20-point games, had six points on 2-of-14 shooting. He made 1-of-10 3-point attempts. Martin had 12 20-point games in his last 17.

Kimani Lawrence had eight points, including a 3-pointer, when Arizona State used a 16-5 run to take its 61-49 lead with 15 minutes remaining before Washington responded.

—Field Level Media