Verge, Martin lead Arizona State past Washington State

Alonzo Verge Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Remy Martin added 18 points and six assists to lead Arizona State to an 83-74 win over Washington State in a Pac-12 game Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 7, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Rob Edwards (2) shoots over Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The victory assures Arizona State (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12) of a third-place finish in the conference and a bye into the quarterfinal round Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament at Las Vegas.

Tony Miller had a career-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds for Washington State. Isaac Bonton scored 17 points but was 5 of 25 from the field. Leading scorer CJ Elleby had only six points on 2-of-19 shooting. Bonton and Elleby combined to shoot 1 of 19 from 3-point range.

Washington State (15-16, 6-12) trailed 61-44 with 10:37 remaining in regulation before the Cougars went on a 21-4 run to tie the game at 65 with 3:36 left. Miller made the last nine points for Washington State in that stretch, including consecutive putbacks following offensive rebounds at the end.

Verge’s 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining was Arizona State’s first from beyond the arc since the first minute into the second half. The Sun Devils had missed nine straight 3-point attempts.

Rob Edwards made a 3-pointer with 1:35 left to give the Sun Devils a 73-68 lead.

After Bonton was fouled, he made two free throws to cut the lead to 73-70 with 1:19 remaining.

Verge then made a jump shot and Elleby turned the ball over. Romello White dunked the ball on an inbound pass after a foul and Arizona State’s lead grew to 77-70 with 38 seconds left.

Arizona State turned an eight-point deficit in the first half to a 40-29 halftime lead.

The Sun Devils, who trailed 12-4 about five minutes into the game, later went on a 12-2 run to take a 40-26 lead with 44 seconds left in the first half.

Jervae Robinson’s 3-pointer cut Arizona State’s lead to 40-29 going into the half.

Martin led the Sun Devils with 10 points at halftime, and Edwards posted five rebounds and three assists.

—Field Level Media