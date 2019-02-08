Washington St. stuns Arizona St. for 1st road win of season

Robert Franks matched his career-high with 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Washington State earned its first road victory of the season, upsetting Arizona State 91-70 Thursday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 7, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ahmed Ali (23) pokes the ball away from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Cannon added 13 points and CJ Elleby scored 10 for the Cougars (9-14 overall, 2-8 Pac-12), who snapped a five-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their past 13 games. Elleby, coming off the bench for only the second time this season, also had 10 rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

WSU was 0-10 away from its home court this season (0-7 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts).

Luguentz Dort led Arizona State (15-7, 6-4) with 22 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 13, with Zylan Cheatham grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. ASU missed its first 18 3-point attempts before Dort connected with 9:40 remaining.

It was a classic trap game for the Sun Devils, who were coming off an emotional 95-88 overtime victory against rival Arizona a week earlier and are set to play host to conference-leading Washington on Saturday in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Franks, a senior forward who is one of 20 finalists for the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward, exceeded his conference-leading average of 21.4 points per game in the first half alone, scoring 23 as the Cougars took a 50-33 advantage at intermission.

The Cougars shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half, with Franks making four, while the Sun Devils were 0 of 8.

The Cougars were held scoreless for the opening 3:21 of the second half, but the Sun Devils were only able to score four points during that span to get within 13 points.

WSU extended its lead to as many as 26 points in the second half at 69-43 with 8:35 remaining.

ASU’s Taeshon Cherry didn’t play after suffering his second concussion of the season in last week’s victory against Arizona, and fellow forward Romello White left early in the second half with a knee injury.

The Sun Devils, ranked third nationally in rebounding, were beaten 48-41 on the boards.

—Field Level Media