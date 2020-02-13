Working OT again, No. 11 Auburn edges Alabama

EditorsNote: fixes Alabama conference record; adds career-best totals for Lewis, minor editing

Feb 12, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Isaac Okoro (23) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Alex Reese (3) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Auburn survived Alabama’s 3-point barrage to post its fourth overtime win in the past five games, beating visiting Alabama 95-91 on Wednesday night to maintain a share of the Southeastern Conference lead with LSU and Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide sank 22 3-pointers on 59 attempts — both totals setting SEC records. It was their 15th game with double-digit 3-pointers this season.

Isaac Okoro led the Tigers (22-2, 9-2 SEC) with 19 points but left the game after injuring his hamstring with 1:44 left in regulation and didn’t return.

Samir Doughty had 18 points, and senior Austin Wiley added 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots for Auburn.

Freshman Jaden Shackelford matched his career high with 28 points to lead Alabama (13-11, 5-6). He was 7 of 17 from 3-point range.

The Tigers earned their seventh win in a row while the Crimson Tide lost for the fourth time in five games.

John Petty Jr. (20 points) tied the game at 81 with a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds left in regulation. The shot capped an Alabama comeback from an 11-point, second-half deficit and sent the game to overtime. However, the Tide missed their first four shots of the overtime to fall behind 89-81.

The Tide clawed back within 93-91 on a Shackelford 3-pointer before J’Von McCormick sealed the win for Auburn by making two free throws with 17.7 seconds left.

Sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and a career-best 13 assists to post Alabama’s first triple-double since Roy Rogers had 27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks against LSU on Feb. 17, 1996.

Auburn came out on fire, jumping out to a 16-0 lead while Alabama missed its first seven field-goal attempts. After that poor start, the Tide were 14 of 27 the rest of the period and trailed only 44-41 at the break.

