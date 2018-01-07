Auburn heats up from outside to knock off No. 22 Arkansas

Mustapha Heron scored 17 points and Auburn won its 12th straight game with an 88-77 victory over No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday at Auburn Arena.

Desean Murray added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jared Harper finished with 14 points and eight assists for the Tigers (14-1, 2-0 SEC), who knocked off their second-straight ranked opponent.

Senior guard Jaylen Barford led Arkansas with a game-high 21 points, and Anton Beard added 11 points for the Razorbacks.

Auburn had lost nine of 10 to Arkansas and hadn’t won at home against the Razorbacks since the 2010 season. But the Tigers hit 11 of 20 3-pointers and shot 51.7 percent from the floor to upend the Razorbacks (11-4, 1-2 SEC), who have dropped two straight in conference play.

Auburn was coming off a 10-point win at No. 23 Tennessee. The Tigers hadn’t defeated ranked opponents in back-to-back games since 2007.

They jumped on the Razorbacks early.

Auburn led 47-30 at halftime and by as many as 21 early in the second half, before Arkansas mounted a run.

The Razorbacks were down only eight with 1:30 to play after a steal and layup by Trey Thompson. But Murray had a driving, left-handed layup, and Jared Harper made five free throws in the final minute to secure the win for Auburn.

The Razorbacks hit only four of 19 3-pointers and struggled to slow down Auburn’s up-tempo, balanced attack.

Bryce Brown added 13 points for the Tigers, one of five Auburn players to finish in double figures. Freshman forward Chuma Okeke came off the bench to add 10 points and six rebounds.

Auburn hasn’t lost since a Nov. 17 defeat to Temple. The Tigers’ 12-game win streak is the third-longest in the nation. They’ll look to extend the streak on Tuesday, when Ole Miss visits Auburn Arena.

The Razorbacks return home to host LSU on Wednesday

--Field Level Media