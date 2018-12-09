No. 8 Auburn uses strong 1st half to dominate Dayton

EditorsNote: Changes lede, last graf; stat tweak in 4th graf

Bryce Brown scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the first half as No. 8 Auburn opened a 19-point halftime lead on its way to an 82-72 victory over Dayton on Saturday night at Auburn, Ala.

Brown made 10 of 18 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and Jared Harper added 20 points for Auburn (8-1).

Ryan Mikesell scored 15, Josh Cunningham added 14, Jalen Crutcher scored 11 and Obadiah Toppin had 10 to lead the Flyers (5-4).

Dayton outshot Auburn from the floor (48.2-45.9 percent) and on 3-pointers (47.8-36.4 percent) and had a 35-26 rebounding advantage, but couldn’t overcome 23 turnovers.

The Tigers led 51-32 at halftime, but Crutcher gave the Flyers a lift by scoring the first five points of the second half.

Anfernee McLemore’s dunk got the Tigers on the scoreboard, but Dayton made a charge.

Dwayne Cohill and Mikesell each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that got the Flyers within 58-52.

Samir Doughty and Brown made 3-pointers as Auburn rebuilt the lead to 66-54.

After Mikesell’s basket, Harper made two 3-pointers that helped the Tigers take an 18-point lead midway through the half.

Jordan Davis made a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run that got the Flyers within 76-68, but Brown answered with a jumper.

Dayton got within eight, but Austin Wiley’s dunk pushed the lead to 10 with 1:01 left.

Doughty and Brown scored three points apiece as the Tigers raced to a 12-2 lead.

Harper scored five points as the lead grew to 19-6 before the Flyers settled down.

Crutcher, Cunningham and Mikesell each made 3-pointers as Dayton pulled within 23-19.

Brown scored seven points as Auburn rebuilt the lead to 35-23.

Crutcher made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight before Brown took over. He made three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that gave the Tigers a 48-29 lead, and his three with one second remaining in the half led to a 19-point advantage.

