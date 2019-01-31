Auburn pounds Missouri to end 3-game losing streak

Chuma Okeke had 14 points and 12 rebounds and host Auburn ended a three-game losing streak by running away from Missouri for a 92-58 SEC victory Wednesday night.

Jan 30, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) shoots against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Harper added 16 points, Bryce Brown had 14 and Auburn outscored Missouri 58-27 in the second half.

Auburn, playing as an unranked team for the first time this season, improved to 14-6 and 3-4 as it began a stretch of three consecutive home games.

Jeremiah Tilmon scored 15 points, Jordan Geist and Xavier Pinson added 11 each, and Torrence Watson had 10 to lead Missouri (10-9, 1-6).

Missouri entered the game as the top 3-point shooting team in the SEC, but Auburn outscored it from long range.

Auburn made 16 of 41 3-pointers as nearly two-thirds of its 69 field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc. Missouri, which entered the game shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers, shot just 29 percent.

Missouri made 7 of 24 3-pointers after having made at least eight triples 14 times in 17 previous games and shooting at least 35 percent from beyond the arc in 12 games.

It was further hampered by committing 20 turnovers while Auburn committed just nine.

Missouri scored the first two points of the second half to get within one point, but Samir Doughty made one 3-pointer and Brown made two to give Auburn a 43-33 lead.

Javon Pickett’s dunk ended the run, but Harper, Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar each made a 3-pointer as Auburn increased the lead to 53-37.

Dunbar made another 3-pointer and Danjel Purifoy also made a 3-pointer to help Auburn expand its lead to 64-39.

Three of Auburn ‘s first field goals were 3-pointers as it took an 11-5 lead.

Tilmon made three baskets as Missouri bounced back to take a 20-17 lead.

The lead changed hands five times and the score was tied once before Okeke scored six points down the stretch as Auburn took a 34-31 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media