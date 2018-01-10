No. 22 Auburn overwhelms Ole Miss in second half

Desean Murray scored 16 points, and No. 22 Auburn rallied back from a double-digit halftime deficit to extend its winning streak to 13 games with an 85-70 victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play at Auburn (Ala.) Arena.

Mustapha Heron finished with 15 points, and Anfernee McLemore added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak to Ole Miss. Bryce Brown also had 13 points for Auburn (15-1, 3-0 SEC).

Breein Tyree scored a season-high 24 points, and Terence Davis added 13 points for the Rebels, who were without leading-scorer Deandre Burnett. Burnett sat out the game due to flu-like symptoms.

Auburn opened the second half with an 18-7 run and took its first lead since early in the first half on a layup from Heron with 11:53 to play. Murray hit a pair of free throws to push the Tigers’ edge to 68-57 with seven minutes to play.

Auburn maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way, with McLemore throwing down an alley-oop dunk for the punctuation mark with 1:30 to play.

The Rebels (9-7, 2-2 SEC) led for the majority of the first half, behind 12 points from Tyree, and went into halftime with a 45-35 advantage. However, Ole Miss went cold in the second half and lost to Auburn for the first time since 2010.

Ole Miss’ Bruce Stevens finished with 12 points before fouling out in the second half, and Dominik Olejniczak recorded a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jared Harper and Horace Spencer each finished with 12 points for the Tigers.

Auburn’s 13-game winning streak is the second longest in the nation. The Tigers moved into the polls this week, the first time since 2003 that Auburn has been ranked.

Auburn now hits the road for consecutive away games, beginning Saturday at Mississippi State.

The Rebels return home to host Florida on Saturday.

