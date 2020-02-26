Wiley leads No. 15 Auburn past Ole Miss

Senior Austin Wiley posted the 14th double-double of his career and 12th of the season to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 67-58 Southeastern Conference victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Auburn, Ala.

Feb 25, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels forward Blake Hinson (0) attempts a 3-point shot against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Wiley scored a team-high 15 points — 11 in the second half — grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked two shots as the Tigers (24-4, 11-4) stretched their home winning streak to 19 games.

Breein Tyree struggled from the field (3 of 19) but tied KJ Buffen for high-scoring honors for the game with 16 points for the Rebels (13-15, 4-11).

Auburn freshman Isaac Okoro played and started in his first game since injuring a hamstring against Alabama on Feb. 12 and scored 10 points in 27 minutes. Samir Doughty scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

The Rebels cut a seven-point halftime deficit down to 36-33 in the opening minutes of the second half but Doughty scored five quick points to get the Tigers back in front 41-33.

Shooting woes and turnovers — six in the first 10 minutes of the second half — kept Auburn from pulling away, but Ole Miss wasn’t able to take full advantage of Auburn’s problems. The Rebels went nearly eight minutes without a field goal in the middle of the second half.

The Rebels still managed to stay in range and were within 49-46 with seven minutes to play before the Tigers outscored them 18-12 over the last seven minutes.

The Rebels finished shooting only 34.0 percent from the field to Auburn’s 47.1-percent mark, and the Tigers enjoyed a big 38-18 advantage in points in the paint.

The Tigers went on a 12-0 run to build a 25-11 lead approaching the eight-minute mark of the first half as the Rebels committed six turnovers in the first nine minutes. The Rebels went on a 6-1 spurt to get their deficit down to 27-21 with 3:13 left in the period before Auburn settled for a 31-24 halftime lead.

