No. 8 Auburn swats away UNC Asheville

Junior center Austin Wiley recorded 14 points and a career-high five blocked shots to help No. 8 Auburn post an easy 67-41 victory over visiting UNC Asheville in nonconference play on Tuesday night.

Junior guard Samir Doughty recorded 13 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (7-1), who won their third straight game.

Auburn racked up 12 blocked shots and 13 steals. Senior guard Malik Dunbar registered a career-best five steals, and junior forward Anfernee McLemore had three blocked shots and three steals.

Freshman forward Luke Lawson scored nine points for UNC Asheville (1-7), which lost its seventh consecutive game.

The Bulldogs were hindered by 25 turnovers and shot just 31.1 percent from the field, including 7 of 19 from long range.

Asheville freshman guard Devon Baker committed nine turnovers.

Auburn held a 32-27 rebounding edge and shot 47.9 percent from the field, including 9 of 25 from 3-point range. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers.

Auburn led by 15 early in the second before rattling off 15 straight points to open up a 52-22 advantage.

Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke and senior guard Bryce Brown hit 3-pointers to help the Tigers’ lead reach 24. Senior forward Horace Spencer later scored back-to-back inside hoops to end the burst and push the lead to 30 with 12:49 left.

Senior forward Donovan Gilmore buried a jumper to end a string of seven straight Asheville misses during a drought of 6:46.

The Tigers’ lead topped out at 32 on a 3-pointer by Okeke with 3:26 left.

Auburn led 33-18 at halftime despite shooting just 37 percent from the field. UNC Asheville was worse at 29.2 percent and committed 12 turnovers.

Dunbar knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 surge as the Tigers opened at 17-5 lead with 9:13 left in the half.

The Bulldogs were within 20-13 on a jumper by Baker with 3:59 remaining before Auburn scored the next nine to increase its lead to 16. Junior guard Jared Harper scored six points during the burst, including a four-point play.

—Field Level Media