No. 8 Auburn romps to 50-point win over Saint Peter's

Junior forward Anfernee McLemore matched his career best of 19 points and senior guard Bryce Brown also scored 19 as No. 8 Auburn dismantled visiting Saint Peter’s 99-49 in nonconference play on Wednesday night in Auburn, Ala.

Junior center Austin Wiley recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and senior wing Malik Dunbar made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points for Auburn (6-1). Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke added 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and junior guard Jared Harper recorded eight assists.

The Tigers racked up 16 steals — McLemore and Harper had three apiece — and connected on 15 of 31 3-point attempts. Auburn shot 48 percent overall and held a 47-38 rebounding edge.

Senior guard Davauhnte Turner and freshman forward KC Ndefo scored 12 points apiece for Saint Peter’s (1-5). The Peacocks committed 26 turnovers and shot just 26.9 percent from the field, including 6 of 22 from 3-point range.

The Tigers controlled the game from the outset and led by as many as 32 points en route to holding a 51-23 halftime lead.

The Tigers opened the game with a 13-0 burst with Dunbar capping it with a 3-pointer.

Saint Peter’s ended the Auburn run when freshman guard Klay Brown split two free throws with 14:16 remaining. The Peacocks made their first basket with 12:57 to play when Turner drained a 3-pointer to cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-5.

Auburn responded with a 14-2 run and led 30-7 after McLemore’s 3-pointer with 7:38 left.

After Saint Peter’s pulled within 20 points, the Tigers rattled off 12 straight points and Harper’s 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 46-14 with 3:24 left.

The lead was 28 at the break and the onslaught continued in the second half.

Auburn began the session with a 17-2 run to take a 68-25 lead with 13:53 remaining. McLemore, Okeke and Dunbar all drained 3-pointers to cap the spurt.

Brown scored seven straight points as the Tigers increased the margin to 79-32 with 8:55 remaining.

The advantage went over 50 when Dunbar made two free throws to make it 86-35 with 5:10 left.

The lead topped out at 55 points.

