No. 11 Auburn displays balance in tripping No. 25 Washington

Chuma Okeke had game-high totals of 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 11 Auburn used a balanced attack to rout No. 25 Washington 88-66 on Friday night.

It was the second time the Tigers (2-0) played host to a ranked nonconference opponent and the first since 2006.

Fellow forward Samir Doughty, a transfer from Virginia Commonwealth, had a strong all-around game with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a game-high four steals for the Tigers, who were ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1999.

Guards Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 13 points for the Tigers.

Jaylen Nowell and Nahziah Carter led the Huskies (1-1) with 16 points each.

Washington’s Noah Dickerson had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds despite playing only 17 minutes before fouling out with 10:28 to play. Dickerson, the Huskies’ primary inside threat, picked up three fouls in the first half, the third on a technical after letting out a scream following a dunk.

The Huskies have already shown to be slow starters this season — they trailed Western Kentucky by nine at the half in the opener before pulling away for a 73-55 victory and even trailed Seattle Pacific at the half in an exhibition — and Friday was no exception.

After the Huskies made the game’s first basket, Auburn went on a 14-0 run, with nine of those points coming off four UW turnovers. The Huskies got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Tigers scored 30 points off 18 Washington turnovers.

Doughty scored 14 points in the first half as the Tigers took a 48-30 lead.

Auburn center Austin Wiley got a huge ovation when he came off the bench in the first half. Wiley, a former 5-star recruit, was playing for the first time since the 2016-17 season after sitting out last year because of an FBI investigation involving former assistant coach Chuck Person. Wiley had five points in 13 minutes.

The Tigers were without forward Danjel Purifoy, who is ineligible to play in the first nine games due to NCAA recruiting violations.

