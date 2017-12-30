Preview: Cornell at Auburn

Auburn has enjoyed a smooth run through non-conference play and aims to end this part of its schedule with a win Saturday against visiting Cornell. The Tigers lost to Temple in November but have won their other 11 non-league games, capped by a 25-point rout of Connecticut last weekend.

Auburn had seven players score between eight and 13 points in the win over UConn and shot 19-of-23 from the foul line with only eight turnovers in a crisp overall performance. It was the ninth straight win for the Tigers, who have not scored fewer than 73 points in any game and sit in the top 25 nationally at 85.8 points per contest. “I would say that this is as well as we’ve played,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after his team’s latest triumph. “What a treat for our fans to see UConn, and to see our Auburn team not only belong on the floor with them, but we outplayed them.” Cornell, meanwhile, has lost its last two games by a combined four points and would love to post a signature victory before beginning Ivy League play.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT CORNELL (5-6): The Big Red fell to Delaware 97-96 in overtime their last time out despite Stone Gettings’ 39 points - the third-highest total in program history - and Matt Morgan’s 34 points. Morgan averages 25.3 points - second in Division I entering Friday - and has scored at least 23 points in every game since the season opener against Syracuse. Gettings (16.3 ppg) shot 16-of-21 against Delaware and is averaging 34.5 points on 68.3 percent shooting over the last two games.

ABOUT AUBURN (11-1): As was the case against UConn, Auburn boasts a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging between 11.3 and 15.6 points and another two chipping in 8.0 and 8.6 points per outing. All of those players are capable of knocking down 3-pointers, as Auburn shoots 37.9 percent from the arc with Bryce Brown (35 3-pointers) and Jared Harper (28) leading the assault from long distance. Mustapha Heron leads the team at 15.6 points per game but has shot just 41.2 percent in three games since missing a game with back soreness.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn ranks 14th nationally in rebounding (41.6 per game).

2. Auburn F Anfernee McLemore has 39 blocks - the same amount Cornell has as a team.

3. Brown is 10-of-35 (28.6 percent) from the field over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Auburn 89, Cornell 72