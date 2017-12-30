Brown helps Auburn rout Cornell

Junior guard Bryce Brown scored 19 points as Auburn won its 10th straight game with a 98-77 rout of Cornell on Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Sophomore guard Mustapha Heron scored 17 points for the Tigers (12-1), who made 13 of their first 19 shots in the second half to turn a 12-point lead at the break into a runaway. Auburn sophomore guard Jared Harper and junior forward Horace Spencer added 12 points apiece.

Tigers sophomore forward Anfernee McLemore blocked five shots and has 44 swats this season, five more than Cornell.

Junior guard Matt Morgan scored 25 points and junior forward Stone Gettings added 12 before fouling out with 13:25 left for the Big Red (5-7), who were outrebounded 47-30. The tandem scored a combined 136 points in their previous two games.

Morgan entered Saturday second in the nation in scoring average at 25.3 points per game.

The nine players who saw action for the Tigers in the first half scored between three and seven points as Auburn took a 47-35 lead -- its largest of the first 20 minutes -- at the break.

Brown displayed his wide range of talents with a 3-pointer and an acrobatic three-point play on consecutive possessions. The Big Red tied it at 15 soon after Brown’s burst before junior guard Malik Dunbar’s bucket gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Brown made 3-pointers on Auburn’s first two possessions of the second half and the lead grew to as large as 88-49 with 9:15 remaining.

The Tigers shot 50.7 percent from the field with Brown 7-for-12, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range.