Preview: UAB at Auburn

Despite being short-handed, Auburn carries a five-game winning streak into its battle with visiting UAB on Saturday. The Tigers are still awaiting word on the availability of forward Danjel Purifoy and center Austin Wiley, who are mired in a prolonged FBI investigation into the basketball program.

Auburn hammered Gardner Webb 80-55 on Wednesday. The Tigers got 20 points from DeSean Murray and a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) from Anfernee McLemore. UAB enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak, including a solid win over Memphis two games back. The Blazers are getting double-figure scoring from three players led by Chris Cokley (17.7 points per game), who also averages a team-best 10.2 rebounds.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT UAB (6-3): UAB won its first three games, lost its next three and have since won three more in a row. Cokley, who left last game with an ankle injury, but is expected to play against Auburn, has six double-doubles on the season including an 18-point, 10-rebound performance against Memphis which snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Tigers. Freshman Zack Bryant is second on the team in scoring at 14.3 points and Jalen Perry, who came off the bench to pull down a career-high seven rebounds against Memphis, is averaging 9.2 points.

ABOUT AUBURN (7-1): Purifoy and Wiley continue to practice with the team on a limited basis as they also try to keep up with their academics. “It breaks my heart to see those guys not out there,” coach Bruce Pearl said. Mustapha Heron and Bryce Brown (15.9 points apiece) pace a balanced-scoring attack for the Tigers that has five players averaging at least 10 points including McLemore, who recently cracked the starting lineup after posting a double-double in a win over Dayton.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn’s loss was an 88-74 setback against Temple in the Charleston Classic finals in Charleston, S.C.

2. Auburn F Chuma Okeke earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors last week after averaging 11 points and eight rebounds in wins over Dayton and George Mason.

3. UAB senior F William Lee is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Auburn 75, UAB 70