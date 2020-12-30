No. 2 Baylor's balance overwhelms Alcorn State

MaCio Teague scored 18 points and Jared Butler added 17 as No. 2 Baylor built a huge first-half lead and cruised to a 105-76 win against Alcorn State on Wednesday afternoon in Waco, Texas.

The game was added to the schedule on Dec. 22 and was the second in as many days for the Bears, following a 93-56 rout over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

Baylor (8-0) led by 32 points at intermission and stretched its advantage to 44 points, at 80-36, via a 17-0 run that ended at the 10:51 mark of the second half. Alcorn State never got closer than 29 points the rest of the game.

Eleven of the 13 players who saw the court for Baylor scored in the runaway, which was the third 100-plus point game this year for the Bears.

Matthew Mayer added 14 points for Baylor, while Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday scored 10 points apiece.

Tyree Corbett led all scorers with 24 points, with Byron Joshua adding 12, and Oddyst Walker and David Pierce scoring 11 each for Alcorn State. The Braves (0-5) have played four games in 11 days, all on the road.

Alcorn State stayed with the Bears for the first five minutes, leading 10-9 after a putback jumper by Corbett with 15:08 remaining in the first half. Baylor then sprinted away on a 20-4 run that was capped by a steal and a layup by Butler at the 9:01 mark of the half.

Baylor scored 12 of the final 15 points in the half and led 59-27 at halftime. Teague had 14 in the half to lead all scorers, with Butler adding 13 points over the first 20 minutes. The Bears outshot Alcorn State 57 percent to 52 percent in the half and made seven 3-pointers to just one for the Braves.

Corbett paced Alcorn State with 11 points in the first half. The Braves committed 15 turnovers in the half, which led to 26 points for Baylor.

Baylor has scored 80-plus points in eight straight games for the first time since 1994 and has tied a school record for consecutive wins by double digits. The Bears are the nation’s only team to win every game by 13-plus points this season.

