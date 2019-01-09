Mason helps Baylor upend No. 20 Iowa State

Makai Mason scored seven of his team’s final nine points, and Baylor survived a missed 3-pointer by Iowa State’s Nick Weiler-Babb in the final second, allowing the Bears to upset the 20th-ranked Cyclones 73-70 Tuesday night in Waco, Texas.

The loss snapped Iowa State’s five-game winning streak and handed the Cyclones (12-3, 2-1) their first loss in Big 12 play.

Baylor (9-5, 1-1) trailed 66-64 before Mason went on his run, which consisted of a game-tying jumper, a go-ahead free throw and four subsequent free throws that protected the Bears’ lead.

Devonte Bandoo provided the final margin with two free throws of his own with five seconds left, although the Cyclones had a chance to tie on Weiler-Babb’s buzzer-beating shot.

Mason finished with a game-high 25 points for Baylor, which had opened conference play with a loss at Texas Christian on Saturday.

The back-and-forth action featured a seven-point Iowa State lead and an eight-point Baylor advantage in the first half.

The Bears appeared to be taking control when Mason hit consecutive 3-pointers and a two-point hoop in a personal eight-point run that turned a 52-51 deficit into a seven-point lead with 7:55 to go.

But Marial Shayok began an Iowa State comeback with a jumper, and Talen Horton-Tucker bombed in a pair of 3-pointers. The latter put the Cyclones on top 66-64 with 3:03 remaining, setting up Mason’s late heroics.

Tristan Clark had 16 points and Bandoo 13 for the Bears, who also beat Iowa State at home last season. Baylor’s Mario Kegler led all rebounders with 10 to go with seven points.

Shayok had 19 points, and Michael Jacobson and Lindell Wigginton had 11 for Iowa State, which was coming off a 77-60 home win over then No. 5 Kansas on Saturday.

