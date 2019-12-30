Butler leads No. 6 Baylor in rout over Jackson State

Jared Butler drained four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points Monday as No. 6 Baylor tuned up for Big 12 Conference play with an 83-57 rout of Jackson State at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

MaCio Teague added 16 for the Bears (10-1), which also got 14 points and five assists from Davion Mitchell. Freddie Gillespie kicked in a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in just 22 minutes as Baylor canned 50 percent of its field goals and turned 18 Tiger turnovers into 28 points.

Three players reached double figures for Jackson State (3-10), led by 16 points from Roland Griffin before he fouled out. Tristan Jarrett added 13 but made just 4 of 17 shots from the field, and Venjie Wallis chipped in 10 points.

The Tigers couldn’t consistently find a way to hit shots, making only 33.3 percent from the field. They also had trouble defending the transition game, giving up 18 fast-break points.

Neither team scored for nearly four minutes before Teague finally broke the seal with a 3-point play in transition off a turnover. Miles Daniels’ 3-pointer at the 12:50 mark gave Jackson State an 8-7 edge that lasted exactly a minute.

Beginning with Butler’s 3-pointer, the Bears took charge with a 19-4 run that lasted nearly five minutes. Gillespie capped the spurt by grabbing an offensive rebound, drawing a foul and sinking both free throws for a 26-12 advantage with 7:07 remaining.

Mitchell’s transition layup at the six-minute mark gave Baylor its first 20-point lead at 34-14, and the margin reached as high as 27 late in the first half before the Bears headed for intermission with a 48-24 cushion.

The lead stayed in the 20s until Devonte Bandoo canned a jumper with 9:20 left in the game for a 68-37 advantage. It reached 32 points in the last 3 1/2 minutes before the Tigers made the score a bit more respectable with a game-ending 9-2 burst.

Baylor finished the game at 10 of 21 from the 3-point arc.

—Field Level Media