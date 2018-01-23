Brown goes off for 34 as K-State cruises past Baylor

Guard Barry Brown put up 34 points, leading Kansas State to a 90-83 victory over Baylor on Monday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Wildcats forward Dean Wade added 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks, helping Kansas State stay in front from start to finish. Point guard Cartier Diarra finished with 10 points and six assists.

Guard Manu Lecomte scored 18 points to lead Baylor (12-8, 2-6 Big 12). The Bears had six players in double figures, including forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. with 15, forward Tristan Clark with 14, guard King McClure with 11 and forwards Nuni Omot and Terry Maston with 10 apiece.

The Wildcats (15-5, 5-3) came up with steals on back-to-back Baylor possessions in the second half and turned them into fast-break baskets on the other end. Kansas State guard Amaad Wainright finished one fast break with a dunk and completed a three-point play after being fouled by Bears forward Mark Vital. Then Wade finished the next break with a jam on an assist from Brown.

Wade’s dunk propelled Kansas State to a 7-0 run. Brown capped it at 9-0 on the next possession with a pair of free throws that put the Wildcats ahead 64-49 with 11:46 left.

Kansas State threw the first punch in the first half, building a 16-point lead when Brown hit a 3-pointer with 6:22 left before halftime.

The Wildcats controlled the early going by scoring eight points off six Baylor turnovers through the game’s first 11 minutes.

Wade scored nine points as Kansas State jumped out to a 20-8 lead. Later, the Wildcats used a 13-6 run to take their largest margin on Brown’s 3-pointer.

--Field Level Media