Kansas State beats Baylor, adds to Big 12 lead

Kansas State used a strong second half to defeat Baylor 70-63 on Saturday in Waco, Texas, extending its Big 12 Conference lead. K-State closed the game with a 29-15 run.

Feb 9, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) looks to score as Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) defends during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It was Kansas State’s eighth straight Big 12 win, its longest conference winning streak since 1972. The Wildcats also have four road wins, matching the total of each of the last two seasons.

Kansas State (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) leads the Big 12 by a 1 1/2 games over three teams: Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech are all 7-4 in Big 12 action. Baylor (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) is a half-game behind those three teams.

Baylor took its largest lead of the game at 48-41 with 9:50 left in the game. But a 10-3 run by K-State tied the score at 51-all with 7:09 left.

Baylor played without its three leading scorers due to injuries. Makai Mason (16.1 points per game, out with an injured foot) and King McClure (9.9, knee) missed their first games. Tristan Clark (14.6) injured his left knee in mid-January and is out for the season.

Kansas State was led by Kamau Stokes with a season-high 20 points. Barry Brown (13), Dean Wade (12) and Cartier Diarra (10) also were in double figures.

Diarra was the only K-State reserve to score.

Baylor was led by Devonte Bandoo with 15 points. Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler had 13 points each.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half. The Bears were led by Gillespie with 10 points. Bandoo and Butler each had six points.

K-State was led by Xavier Sneed with nine points. Brown had only three points at the half, even though he came in as the Wildcats’ leading scorer. Kansas State led 31-29 at halftime.

Baylor stayed in the game with solid shooting from the field, connecting on 48 percent (13 of 27) in a clean first half, with only 10 fouls called on the two teams combined.

—Field Level Media