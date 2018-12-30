Baylor shuts down struggling New Orleans in rout

Baylor held New Orleans scoreless for a six-minute stretch of the first half, then the first five minutes of the second half Saturday, limiting the Privateers to their lowest point total in five years en route to an 84-44 nonconference men’s college basketball victory in Waco, Texas.

Tristan Clark led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bears (8-4), coming off a 57-47 handcuffing of Oregon, dominated defensively against the visiting Privateers (5-6).

New Orleans shot just 25 percent in the game and recorded its fewest points since totaling 44 against Butler in 2013.

King McClure and Makai Mason contributed five points apiece to a 14-0 Baylor burst midway through the first half that turned a 10-8 deficit into a 12-point lead. New Orleans went 6:05 between points.

The Bears led 37-21 at halftime, then blew the game wide open with an 11-0 run to open the second half, with Mason contributing four of the points.

The Privateers didn’t score in the second half until Scott Plaisance made a free throw at the 14:51 mark.

Jared Butler had 16 points and six assists, Mason 13 points and Mario Kegler 10 for the Bears, who have lost home games this season to Texas Southern and Stephen F. Austin.

With Clark hitting eight of his nine shots, Baylor connected on 52.5 percent of its field goal attempts.

The 6-foot-9 Clark also made five blocked shots, one more than the Privateers’ team total.

Bryson Robinson had a team-high 11 points for New Orleans, which fell to 0-5 on the road.

The Privateers, who scored 90 or more points three times earlier this season, previously had a season-low 52 points against Northwestern last month.

—Field Level Media