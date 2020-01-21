Now at No. 1, Baylor hangs on to beat Oklahoma

EditorsNote: rewords 11th and last grafs

Jan 20, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) puts up a shot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Kristian Doolittle (21) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

MaCio Teague scored 16 points to lead No. 1 Baylor to a 61-57 win over Oklahoma on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

Earlier in the day, Baylor moved up to the top spot in the Associated Press poll.

It was the Bears’ first win ever as the No. 1-ranked team. The only other time Baylor has ascended to the top of the poll was three seasons ago. The next day, the Bears lost at West Virginia by 21.

Monday’s win wasn’t easy.

The Sooners’ Kristian Doolittle made a steal with 12 seconds left and his team trailing 59-57 to give Oklahoma a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Sooners pushed the ball quickly to the corner, but Austin Reaves’ transition 3-point attempt missed the mark.

Baylor’s Devonte Bandoo pulled down the rebound and then hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to ice it and extend Baylor’s winning streak to 15.

Only No. 4 San Diego State (19-0) has a longer winning streak in Division I.

Davion Mitchell added 13 points, and Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12).

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek was coming off a 31-point game in a win over TCU on Saturday, helping the Sooners pull away.

On Monday, Manek scored 11 points in the first 7:30 of the second half. He contributed six points in a little more than a minute to help the Sooners cut down a deficit that had been 11 to two with 12:30 to play.

That helped Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3) stick close despite Doolittle’s struggles. The Sooners’ leading scorer, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, missed his first seven shots and didn’t score until about five minutes into the second half. He finished with eight points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Baylor was up by eight after Gillespie took a feed from Bandoo for a slam with 1:38 left.

But then Reaves hit a second-chance 3-pointer, and after an empty possession by the Bears, Manek hit another trey in transition to quickly cut the lead to two.

Manek wound up with 21 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers. However, Doolittle and Reaves were a combined 7 of 31 from the field and 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

Neither team shot well overall, Oklahoma finishing at 35 percent to Baylor’s 34.9 percent.

—Field Level Media