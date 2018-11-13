Baylor avoids upset by Prairie View A&M

Spurts to begin and end the game were good enough for Baylor to avoid an upset over Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Jared Butler scored a game-high 22 points and King McClure added 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Baylor on its home court to a 91-80 win over the Panthers, the second straight win for the Bears following a season-opening loss to Texas Southern.

Baylor looked as if it would turn the game into a rout with a strong first 15 minutes, taking a 38-22 lead with 5:03 remaining in the first half.

Prairie View A&M rallied from there though, closing to within 47-36 at halftime and then cutting Baylor’s lead to six at 50-44 with 16:14 left in the game.

The Panthers continued to push and cut the Bears’ lead to two at 59-57 with 9:26 remaining in the game.

Prairie View A&M were still very much in the game when they were down 65-61 with 7:15 left, but Baylor exploded after that.

Over a span of just 2:38, the Bears went on a 13-0 run to take a 78-61 lead with 4:37 left.

the Panthers never could get back within striking distance after that game.

Tristan Clark scored 17 points and Devonte Bandoo added 16 points for hot-shooting Baylor, which finished shooting 60.8 percent from the field overall (31 of 51) and 47.8 percent from 3-point range (11 of 23).

Prairie View A&M was looking for its second straight road win to start the season after opening its season with a win at Santa Clara.

Gary Blackston scored 18 points, Darius Williams had 16 points and Gerard Andrus finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in defeat for the Panthers, who shot 45.9 percent from the field (28 of 61) and 50 percent from 3-point range (11 of 22).

