Mason's late run rallies Baylor over South Dakota

King McClure scored 15 points, and Makai Mason added 10, including the final six points of the game, as Baylor roared from behind in the final three minutes to beat South Dakota 63-57 on Tuesday at Waco, Texas.

South Dakota led by two points at the half and by six with 4:58 to play, but Baylor rallied to tie the game on a layup by Mark Vital off a feed by Mario Kegler with 2:55 remaining before taking the lead at 59-57 on the following possession on a jumper by Mason.

Mason then canned a 3-pointer with one minute to play to extend an 11-0 run and push the Bears’ advantage to 62-57. He added a free throw with 30 seconds to play.

South Dakota went scoreless the final 4:58 of the game while missing its final 10 shots from the floor.

Kegler added 12 points for Baylor (5-2), which won its second straight game.

The Coyotes’ Trey Burch-Manning led all scorers with 17 points and all rebounders with 14 boards. Tyler Peterson added 10 points for South Dakota (3-3), which has dropped three of its last four games.

Baylor missed 20 of its first 24 shots, but made its final six to tie the game at 27 before a late jumper by Burch-Manning granted South Dakota a 29-27 lead at intermission.

South Dakota outshot the Bears 48 percent-32 percent over the first 20 minutes of play, but Baylor stayed close as it forced the Coyotes into eight turnovers that produced 10 points for the Bears.

Matthew Mayer led all scorers with 9 points in the half while McClure added 8 for Baylor. Burch-Manning and Matt Johns paced South Dakota with 6 points each by halftime.

Baylor took the lead on the opening possession of the second half and eventually built a 35-31 advantage on Kegler’s 3-pointer with 17:41 to play. But the Coyotes jumped back in front by as many as five points, 50-45, on Triston Simpson’s bucket from beyond the arc at the 9:31 mark.

Baylor heads to the road to play Wichita State on Saturday, while South Dakota heads home to host Cal State-Bakersfield, also on Saturday.

—Field Level Media