Stephen F. Austin beats Baylor at buzzer

Stephen F. Austin hasn’t had a lot to celebrate this season, but an upset of an in-state foe was a big reason to do so on Tuesday.

Senior Shannon Bogues scored 21 points and hit the game-winning layup as time expired to give the Lumberbacks a 59-58 win at Baylor.

Bogues hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to cut Baylor’s lead to 58-57, and then after a Baylor miss with under 10 seconds left, Bogues drove the length of the court and hit a left-handed layup before the horn sounded.

Baylor was coming off a win at Arizona on Saturday that ended a 52-game home nonconference winning streak for Arizona.

But the road heroics this time belonged to the Lumberjacks.

Stephen F. Austin led 21-18 with 6:53 left in the first half before Baylor went on a 14-2 run to take a 32-23 lead with 1:30 remaining until halftime.

The Bears took a 33-25 lead into halftime, but Stephen F. Austin stormed back to start the second half.

The Lumberjacks began the second half on a 9-0 run, holding Baylor scoreless for the first 4:08 of the half to take a 34-33 lead.

Stephen F. Austin held a 45-44 lead with 12:12 remaining before Baylor appeared to take command.

The Bears went on an 11-2 run over a span of 7:23 to take a 55-47 lead with 4:49 left in the game.

But Stephen F. Austin didn’t go away quietly, pulling back within four at 58-54 with 1:59 remaining before Bogues scored his team’s final five points in the final 40 seconds.

Senior Davonte Fitzgerald scored 15 points to flank Bogues for Stephen F. Austin.

Sophomore Tristan Clark led all scorers with 24 points on perfect 9-for-9 shooting for Baylor, which shot 4 of 24 from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media