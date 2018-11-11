Bandoo's 25 points fuel Baylor blowout of Southern

Devonte Bandoo scored 25 points and Baylor bounced back from a surprising season-opening loss with an 80-53 blowout of Southern on Saturday at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Tristan Clark added 17 points for the Bears (1-1) on 8-of-9 shooting, and Baylor’s defense clamped down on the Jaguars (0-2) in the second half.

Senior guard Eddie Reese led Southern with 18 points, and freshman guard Jayden Saddler finished with 11 points.

After a sluggish start, the Bears started find their rhythm midway through the second half.

Baylor scored 16 straight points during one stretch in the second half to pull away from the Jaguars, including three straight 3-pointers by Bandoo, Jared Butler and Darius Allen and a traditional three-point play by Bandoo that made it 50-35 at the 12-minute mark.

Matthew Mayer added 12 points for the Bears.

Baylor entered the season with limited expectations. The Bears went 19-15 last season, settling for an NIT bid. They received an opening reality check in a 72-69 loss to Texas Southern. Baylor blew a 17-point lead in the second half and lost to a team from the SWAC for the first time in program history.

The Bears found themselves in another tussle with a SWAC foe on Saturday and went into halftime clinging to a 31-27 lead.

Southern, picked to finish sixth in the SWAC in the preseason poll, was coming off a 20-point loss at Alabama. The Jaguars continue a difficult early schedule at Louisville on Tuesday. They’ll also face power-conference teams Marquette and Iowa State before beginning conference play.

Baylor hosts Prairie View A&M on Monday.

The start of the game was delayed an hour due to a shattered backboard.

—Field Level Media