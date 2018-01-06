FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2018

Baylor cracks Big 12 win column with 69-60 victory over Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baylor claimed a gutsy win on its home floor over Texas, as the Bears got in the Big 12 win column with a 69-60 victory on Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Baylor held the Longhorns to 20 points and 26 percent shooting in the second half.

Forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and guard Manu Lecomte each scored 17 to lead Baylor (11-4, 1-2 Big 12). Bears forward Mark Vital added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Guard Jase Febres finished with 18 to lead Texas (10-5, 1-2). Forward Mohamed Bamba scored 15 with nine rebounds.

Texas coach Shaka Smart dipped to 0-5 against Baylor.

Baylor led by nine when Jake Lindsey hit a pair of free throws midway through the second half.

Texas fought back with a 9-2 run and cut Baylor’s lead to 57-55 when forward Dylan Osetkowski made a deep 3-pointer from beyond the arc at the top of the key.

But Baylor pulled away at the end, finishing the game on a 6-0 run in the final 2:07.

Febres scored all 18 of his points in the first half, leading the way as Texas surged ahead by as many as seven.

The Longhorns took a 19-13 advantage when Eric Davis Jr. made a pair of free throws with 11:16 left before the break.

But Baylor responded with a 14-6 run, sparked by Lindsey hitting a 3-pointer and making a layup in transition. Lecomte capped the spurt with a jumper for a 27-25 lead with 6:58 left in the first half.

Texas pulled ahead again using a layup by Febres, a dunk by guard Kerwin Roach II and a Febres 3-pointer for a 40-33 margin with just 1:29 left before the break.

But again the Bears fired back, with Lindsey making a layup and Lecomte nailing a 3 just before the first-half buzzer to cut the Horns’ lead to two at halftime.

After back-to-back home games, Baylor goes on the road next week for matchups at West Virginia and Iowa State.

Texas returns home to host No. 16 TCU on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

