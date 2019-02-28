Kegler’s free throws clinch Baylor’s stirring OT comeback

Mario Kegler scored 24 points that included a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds to play as Baylor charged back from a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun visiting Texas 84-83 in overtime on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play in Waco, Texas.

Feb 27, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) shoots the three pointer over Baylor Bears guard Makai Mason (10) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Jase Febres’ 3-pointer, his seventh of the game, gave Texas a 78-75 lead with 2:45 to play in overtime, and after the Bears missed twice on the ensuing possession, Kamaka Hepa poured in a another shot from beyond the arc to expand the Longhorns’ lead to six points with 1:45 left.

Baylor’s Jared Butler answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 81-78 before Freddie Gillespie followed an Baylor offensive rebound with a dunk that brought the Bears to within one point with 46 seconds to go.

Febres then canned a jumper to expand Texas’ lead to 83-80 with 22 seconds remaining. A putback basket by Mark Vital with nine seconds to play made it 83-82. After a timeout the Bears forces Texas’ Jaxson Hayes into a turnover, giving Baylor a chance to win.

Kegler then converted his free throws with 3.2 seconds to play, and when Febres missed a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer Baylor had completed its unlikely comeback.

The Bears trailed by 19 points five minutes into the second half but surged back to tie the game at 71 after a jumper by Butler with 27.4 seconds to play. Texas’ Matt Coleman III had a shot to win the game with two seconds on the clock but missed, and the contest headed into an extra period.

Devonte Bandoo added 18 points for the Bears (19-9, 10-5 in Big 12 play), with Butler and Vital scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds in the win for Baylor.

Febres led Texas (15-13, 7-8 in Big 12 play) with 23 points while Courtney Ramey added 17 points and 10 assists. Hepa and Coleman scored 11 points apiece for the Longhorns.

Texas played without its two senior leaders, guard Kerwin Roach II, who missed his second game of an indefinite suspension for breaking team rules, and forward Dylan Osetkowski, who was ill.

Texas returns to the floor on Saturday when it hosts Iowa State; Baylor travels to No. 16 Kansas State for a game with the conference leaders, also on Saturday.

—Field Level Media