FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#US College Basketball
January 3, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

TCU hangs on for OT win at Baylor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TCU hit the big shots it needed in the extra period to hold on to its first Big 12 win this season, 81-78, over Baylor in overtime at the Ferrell Center.

Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky nailed a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key for the go-ahead basket with 1:29 left in overtime and TCU held on for the victory.

Brodziansky scored 18 to lead TCU (13-1, 1-1 Big 12). Guard Jaylen Fisher added 15, forward J.D. Miller had 13, guard Kenrich Williams chipped in 12 and guard Desmond Bane finished with 10.

Forward Jo Lual-Acuil posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds as Baylor (10-4, 0-2) pounded the ball inside. Forward Terry Maston finished with 20 and 9 boards.

Baylor guard Jake Lindsey went to the basket and made a layup in traffic to tie the game at 64 with 17 seconds left, ultimately sending it to overtime.

TCU, which led Oklahoma by 13 points before eventually losing 90-89 to the Sooners on Saturday, let another double-digit lead get away against Baylor.

The Horned Frogs had led this one by as much as 12 -- the final time at 43-31 early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Brodziansky -- before letting Baylor back in the game.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.