TCU hangs on for OT win at Baylor

TCU hit the big shots it needed in the extra period to hold on to its first Big 12 win this season, 81-78, over Baylor in overtime at the Ferrell Center.

Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky nailed a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key for the go-ahead basket with 1:29 left in overtime and TCU held on for the victory.

Brodziansky scored 18 to lead TCU (13-1, 1-1 Big 12). Guard Jaylen Fisher added 15, forward J.D. Miller had 13, guard Kenrich Williams chipped in 12 and guard Desmond Bane finished with 10.

Forward Jo Lual-Acuil posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds as Baylor (10-4, 0-2) pounded the ball inside. Forward Terry Maston finished with 20 and 9 boards.

Baylor guard Jake Lindsey went to the basket and made a layup in traffic to tie the game at 64 with 17 seconds left, ultimately sending it to overtime.

TCU, which led Oklahoma by 13 points before eventually losing 90-89 to the Sooners on Saturday, let another double-digit lead get away against Baylor.

The Horned Frogs had led this one by as much as 12 -- the final time at 43-31 early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Brodziansky -- before letting Baylor back in the game.

