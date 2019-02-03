Mason explodes for 40, Baylor tops TCU

Makai Mason scored a career-high 40 points and put on a show for the ages as surging Baylor stomped TCU 90-64 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play at Waco, Texas.

Feb 2, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives around TCU Horned Frogs forward JD Miller (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (15-6, 6-2) won its sixth straight contest and for the seventh time in eight games.

Mason had a second half to remember, making his first seven shots, six of them 3-pointers, after halftime while scoring 19 of Baylor’s first 21 points of the half. He finally missed a 3-pointer with 11:53 to play, but by then the Bears had forged a 63-41 lead and would not be challenged over the remainder of the contest.

The offensive explosion by Mason was the most points in a game by any player in the Big 12 this season, and he reached that mark when he had 32 points with almost 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Freddie Gillespie was the only other Baylor player to score in double figures with 11 points, but 10 Bears scored points in the win.

JD Miller led the Horned Frogs (15-6, 3-5) with 17 points while Alex Robinson scored 16 and Kouat Noi added 15 for TCU.

TCU lost for the second straight game and is now 3-3 in its past six outings.

The Bears ended the first half on a 7-0 run that netted them a 39-28 lead at intermission. Mason led all scorers with 13 points as Baylor outshot the Horned Frogs 51.6 percent to 36.7 percent and grabbed 21 rebounds to just 13 for TCU.

Baylor canned six of its 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first half while TCU was 1 of 8 from deep (12.5 percent). The Horned Frogs got nine points each from Miller and Robinson over the first 20 minutes of play.

Mason scored Baylor’s first 16 points of the second half over 5 1/2 minutes as the Bears expanded their lead to 55-35.

—Field Level Media