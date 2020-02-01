Top-ranked Baylor cruises past TCU

MaCio Teague scored 19 points as top-ranked Baylor did more than enough to hold off visiting TCU 68-52 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Waco, Texas.

Feb 1, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) drives to the basket past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the 18th straight for the Bears (19-1, 8-0), which established a new school record. Baylor’s only loss of the season came on Nov. 8 in its second game of the year when Washington rallied for a 67-64 win in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.

Baylor has won eight straight Big 12 games in the same year for first time and is off to an 8-0 start in conference play for the first time since starting 10-0 in the Southwest Conference in 1947-48.

A 13-2 run through the middle of the second half allowed TCU to pull within 51-45 with 8:53 to play. But a dunk by Freddie Gillespie and a jumper by Jared Butler halted the run and re-established the double-digit lead for Baylor. TCU never got within eight points the rest of the way as Baylor finished the game on an 8-0 run.

Gillespie added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears, with Butler hitting for 10 points, all in the second half. Baylor’s nine 3-pointers (in 19 attempts) were its most in a conference game this season.

Desmond Bane led the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4 Big 12) with 14 points, all in the second half. The loss was the third straight for TCU and its fifth in its past six games.

The Horned Frogs shot 35.8 percent from the field.

Baylor defense did the yeoman’s work in the first half, limiting the Horned Frogs to just eight field goals and 26.7 percent shooting from the floor while the Bears grabbed a 35-24 lead at halftime.

The game was tied at 17 after Samuel’s jumper with 8:01 to play in the half before Baylor ran off the ensuing 14 points and finished by outscoring the Horned Frogs 18-7 through the remainder of the period.

Teague led the Bears, who shot 44.8 percent in the half, with 10 points over the first 20 minutes. Baylor finished with a 41.8 field-goal percentage.

—Field Level Media