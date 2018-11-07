Texas Southern escapes 17-point hole, stuns Baylor

EditorsNote: fixes “Jalyn” in lede

Guard Jalyn Patterson scored 23 points, including what proved to be a game-winning 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining, as visiting Texas Southern rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to shock Baylor 72-69 on Tuesday night in both teams’ season opener at Waco, Texas.

Patterson, a transfer from LSU, shot 5 of 11 from 3-point range and also dished off six assists. He sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds to go as Baylor lost its season opener for the first time in 13 seasons.

Texas Southern’s Trayvon Reed, a 7-foot-2 center who began his career at Auburn, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jeremy Combs had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Devocio Butler added 13 points for the Tigers, who were playing their first game under former LSU head coach Johnny Jones.

King McClure scored 23 points, making 3 of 5 3-point tries, and Mark Vital finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, which had a 45-game win streak snapped in regular-season nonconference home games against unranked opponents. Tristan Clark added 11 points and Devonte Bandoo added 10 points for the Bears.

Clark had nine points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that gave the Bears a 21-13 lead with 9:34 remaining. The Tigers cut it to 21-18 on a tip-in by Reed, but Baylor responded with a 17-7 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by McClure and went into halftime with a 40-27 lead.

The Bears built the lead 46-30 early in the second half on a steal and layup by guard Darius Allen. But Texas Southern, which connected on 10 of 12 shots over a six-minute stretch, closed to within 65-64 on a layup by Jeremy Combs with 2:39 to go.

Patterson then gave the Tigers the lead, 70-69, with a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. McClure missed a driving layup with 5.2 seconds left and also a jumper at the buzzer following two Patterson free throws.

