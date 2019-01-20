Baylor holds off late charge to topple No. 8 Texas Tech

EditorsNote: Several small changes, including in the first three grafs

In a game full of ebbs and flows, host Baylor had the final answer against eighth-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday at Waco, Tex.

Freshman Jared Butler posted six points in less than a minute, and the Bears connected on 10 of 10 free throws in the final 2:10 to hold off a Red Raider charge and knock off Tech 73-62.

The outcome, along with other results around the Big 12 Conference, thrust the league standings into a four-way tie for first place among the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Baylor (11-6, 3-2 Big 12) is half a game behind the frontrunners after handing Tech its second loss of the week.

Brandone Francis capped an 11-0 Red Raiders’ run with a three-point play that turned a 55-42 deficit into 55-53 with 5:50 to go.

The Bears answered with an 8-0 run — the first six from Butler, who led his team with 19 points. Makai Mason added 16 points, hitting four of Baylor’s season-best 11 3-pointers.

Jarrett Culver paced Tech with 19 points but struggled to create shots for himself versus the Bears’ zone defense. Francis chimed in with 14 points and was the only Red Raider who hit more than one three.

Texas Tech often waited for Culver to trigger its offense against the zone, and he scuffled to deliver, turning the ball over seven times. He was the only Red Raider who launched more than eight field-goal tries, finishing 9 of 16.

Baylor led 33-31 at halftime after erasing a 13-point deficit. The Bears seized control with a hot hand from long range, hitting 7 of 12 attempts from outside the arc in one stretch.

The Red Raiders went more than eight minutes without making a field goal after taking a 23-10 lead. Tech’s struggles versus the zone led to 17 total turnovers.

Besides the 3-point accuracy, the Bears managed to solve Texas Tech’s defense as well as any foe this season. Baylor shot 41.4 percent (24 of 58) from the field and was 11-for-24 in the second half (45.8 percent).

The Bears also registered 16 assists, with Butler and Mark Vital each dishing out five.

Baylor has won three of its last four games. The win Saturday was the Bears’ second against a ranked Big 12 foe in the first five conference games after edging Iowa State 73-70 on Jan. 8.

—Field Level Media