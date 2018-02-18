Maston nails game-winner as Baylor stuns No. 7 Texas Tech

Baylor swung and knocked down a top 10 opponent at home for the second straight weekend as the Bears edged No. 7 Texas Tech 59-57 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

A week after Baylor felled then-No. 10 Kansas, forward Terry Maston nailed a jumper to push the Bears in front 58-57 with 1:26 remaining. That was Baylor’s first lead since the first two minutes of the second half.

Texas Tech guards Jarrett Culver and Brandone Francis each missed 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds.

Maston scored 24 to lead Baylor (17-10, 7-7 Big 12) and guard Manu Lecomte added 10.

Guard Zhaire Smith led Texas Tech with 15 and forward Justin Gray added 13 for the Red Raiders (22-5, 10-4).

Texas Tech point guard Keenan Evans left the game with an apparent lower leg injury late in the first half and did not return the game. Evans, who averages 18.7 points per game, scored four before his exit.

Despite its leading scorer being out of the game, Texas Tech opened the second half on a 7-3 run to take its first lead, 40-38, when forward Tommy Hamilton got into the lane for a layup.

The Red Raiders stayed in the lead for most of the second half, but couldn’t push ahead by more than three points.

Baylor opened the scoring when Lecomte hit a 3-pointer and got fouled. He went to the line to completed the 4-point play just 44 seconds into the game.

The Bears never let Texas Tech grab the lead in the first 20 minutes and led by as many as eight when guard King McClure hit a pair of free throws with 1:14 left before the break.

Texas Tech cut the Bears’ lead to four at halftime when Gray nailed a deep 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer.

Lecomte’s trey to begin the game and Gray’s 3-pointer at the end of the half were the only two shots either team made from beyond the arc in the first half.

Maston scored 13 in the first half to lead Baylor and Smith matched him with 13 for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech stays on the road to play at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Baylor hosts No. 20 West Virginia on Tuesday.

