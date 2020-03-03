No. 4 Baylor works overtime to subdue Texas Tech

Mar 2, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) reaches for the loose ball with Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) and guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (3) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Butler stole the ball and hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left in overtime Monday night, helping No. 4 Baylor hold off visiting Texas Tech 71-68 in their Big 12 Conference matchup in Waco, Texas.

Butler plucked Chris Clarke’s lob pass into the lane — the Red Raiders’ 20th turnover of the game — and scored the last of his 17 points to give the Bears (26-3, 15-2) a three-point lead. Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti airballed a 3-pointer under heavy guarding in the last five seconds, and Baylor was able to exhaust the final 1.3 seconds.

Senior Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Bears, who got 14 from MaCio Teague. He drained a stepback 3-pointer to give Baylor a 69-65 lead with 1:13 left in overtime.

Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (18-12, 9-8), who lost their third straight game. Moretti added 11.

Neither team scored in the final 1:40 of regulation after Bandoo stroked a 3-pointer to even the game at 60. The teams combined for five turnovers on the last six possessions, with Bandoo’s 10-footer off the front iron the only shot in that span.

The first half set the tone for the night’s remainder — Texas Tech makes a run, Baylor counters. The Red Raiders opened up an 8-3 advantage when Ramsey hit a 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes in, but the Bears scored the next seven points for a 10-8 lead on a Bandoo 3-ball off a turnover.

TJ Holyfield’s jumper made it 17-14 Texas Tech with 8:59 left, but Baylor went on an 8-2 run and regained a 22-19 lead on two foul shots by Flo Thamba at the 6:21 mark. Ramsey’s jumper with 4:16 remaining put the Red Raiders back up 26-24.

The final say in a back-and-forth half went to Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon, who converted a jumper 14 seconds before time expired to send the teams to the locker room tied at 30.

—Field Level Media