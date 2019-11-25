No. 24 Baylor beats No. 17 Villanova to win Myrtle Beach title

Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 18 and No. 24 Baylor defeated No. 17 Villanova 87-78 to capture the championship in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Davion Mitchell had 13 for the Bears (5-1), who won a preseason tournament for the third year in a row.

Tristan Clark’s dunk and layup, and Butler’s two free throws in the final 1:30 helped to seal the win. Butler was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Collin Gillespie paced Villanova (4-2) with 27 points, Saddiq Bey added 16 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Swider scored 11 points. The Wildcats had won a preseason tournament in each of the past six seasons.

Gillespie scored 10 of Villanova’s first 15 points as it took a 15-14 lead eight minutes into the game.

Butler hit a deep 3-pointer and followed with a layup to put Baylor ahead 21-17 with 9:18 remaining.

Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie gathered a tough offensive rebound in between two Villanova players, kicked it out to Teague for a trey, and the Bears led 36-34 with 1:46 remaining before halftime.

Bey was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left and made all three shots to give the Wildcats a 41-38 advantage at halftime.

Collin Gillespie paced Villanova with 16 points at the break, while Matthew Mayer led the Bears with 10.

Swider moved into double figures with a twisting drive to the basket for a 48-46 Villanova advantage less than four minutes into the second half.

Freddie Gillespie corralled another tough offensive rebound, hit two free throws and closed Baylor within 52-51.

Jermaine Samuels responded with a trey, and Robinson-Earl added a layup for a 57-51 Wildcats lead with 12:49 left.

Baylor scored the next six points for the seventh tie to equalize at 57.

The Bears took a 72-67 lead when Butler drained a trey from the wing, and Teague added two free throws with 4:58 left.

With Baylor ahead 79-73, Mitchell drew a charge against Bey for the turnover and 2:03 to go.

—Field Level Media