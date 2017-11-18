Baylor tops Alcorn State for Drew’s 300th win

Four starters scored in double figures Friday night as No. 25 Baylor presented coach Scott Drew with his 300th career win, a 78-61 decision over Alcorn State at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Point guard Manu Lecomte paced the Bears (3-0) with 17 points and five assists despite making just 5 of 15 field-goal attempts and 3 of 11 3-pointers. Jo Lual-Acuil chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds for one of his team’s two double-doubles.

King McClure tallied 13 points, while Tristan Clark sank all six of his shots and finished with 12 points, plus 10 boards. Baylor owned the backboards, collecting 47 rebounds to the Braves’ 22.

Forward Reginal Johnson, the preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, led Alcorn State (0-4) with 14 points. Dante Sterling added 12 for the Braves, who have played all their games on the road.

The Bears never trailed, using an 11-0 run over a 4:09 span to open up an 18-6 advantage at the 12:29 mark of the first half on a reverse layup by Terry Maston. The margin reached 20 with 2:06 remaining in the half when Mark Vital sank two foul shots, and Baylor settled for a 42-25 halftime lead.

Whatever suspense existed at the beginning of the second half evaporated quickly. The Bears pushed the lead to 63-37 with 11:38 left on a driving layup by Jake Lindsey and Baylor cruised for the game’s remainder, enabling Drew to enjoy his milestone victory.

Baylor’s biggest advantage came at the foul line. It canned 18 of 24 attempts, while Alcorn State was just 2 of 4.