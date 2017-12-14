Preview: Texas Southern at Baylor

No. 21 Baylor hopes to have a more complete lineup put together when it continues a long homestand against winless Texas Southern on Thursday. The Bears dressed just six scholarship players in a 105-82 win over NCCAA school Randall on Saturday.

Leading scorer Manu Lecomte (finger) was among those who was rested, along with freshman forward Mark Vital (hamstring), as Baylor won its second straight since a two-game slide. “The last couple of years we’ve been really blessed,” coach Scott Drew told reporters after the win. “We haven’t had many injuries or illnesses or season-ending stuff. I think they all added up and came this year. The good thing is we’ve still only lost two (games) and we’ll get people back.” The Tigers of the SWAC are one of seven teams in the country without a victory, but the record may be deceiving as they’ve played an exceptionally challenging nonconference slate that includes single-digit losses to Washington State, Clemson and Oregon. They’ve dropped 10 straight at Baylor, including an 89-63 setback last season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-9): Senior Donte Clark led four players in double figures with 17 points in the 74-68 loss to Oregon on Monday. He averages 17.3 points per game, second on the team to 5-foot-7 sophomore Demontrae Jefferson, who scored at least 20 points in each of his first six games before being held to 16 on 5-of-21 shooting versus the Ducks. Junior Trayvon Reed, listed at 7-foot-2, nearly averages a double-double with 10.1 points and 9.7 rebounds, and he is the only player among the Tigers’ top five scorers making better than 40 percent of his shots (62.7).

ABOUT BAYLOR (7-2): Senior Nuni Omot took advantage of the opportunity to fill in some gaps and scored a career-high 30 points in Saturday’s win, making 6-of-8 3-pointers. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., a 7-footer from Australia, chipped in 19 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth double-double, and junior guard King McClure added 23 points. Lual-Acuil had a double-double in last season’s meeting with the Tigers, while Lecomte had 14 points and seven assists.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor G Tyson Jolly, who didn’t play in the team’s first six games, had 10 assists and eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench against Randall.

2. Clark is averaging 22.7 points over his last three games.

3. Bears F Terry Matson (hand), who averages 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, has missed three straight games and is not expected back until January.

PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Texas Southern 73