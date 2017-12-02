No. 8 Wichita State gets win over No. 16 Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Wichita State notched a top-25 road win as the No. 8 Shockers stiff-armed 16th-ranked Baylor 69-62 on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Wichita State never led by more than seven points, but the Shockers never fell behind.

Guard Conner Frankamp drilled a 3-pointer from the right side that lifted the Shockers to a 65-62 lead with 2:50 remaining and Wichita State never trailed again.

Frankamp scored 17 to lead Wichita State (6-1). Center Shaquille Morris finished with 15 points, and guards Landry Shamet and Darral Willis each added 11.

Guard Manu Lecomte finished with 15 to lead Baylor (5-2). Forward Jo Lual-Acuil added 13 and guard King McClure had 12.

Morris got open in the lane and threw down a dunk with 13:09 left in the second half to ignite an 8-3 Wichita State run to take a 53-46 lead. Morris followed with a jumper in the lane, then forward Rauno Nurger scored a couple of inside baskets.

But McClure responded for Baylor with a 3-pointer and a 3-point play on back-to-back trips down the floor. McClure’s surge cut the Shockers’ lead back to two points with 8:55 to go.

Baylor had only seven players who had played significant minutes this season available. The Bears lost backup forward Terry Maston (11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) to a broken hand earlier in the week in a loss at No. 21 Xavier. However, Baylor guard Tyson Jolly, who missed the first six games with an undisclosed medical issue, made his season debut.

Neither team shot the ball well in the first 20 minutes. Wichita State took a 33-29 advantage to halftime despite shooting 39 percent from the field. The Shockers carved out a lead by making 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Frankamp hit 3 of 5 3-pointers in the first half to boost the Shockers in the early stages. He nailed a trey with 6:24 left before the break to give Wichita State a 24-22 lead.

Shamet took over from beyond the arc late in the first half. He nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes, including one with 40 seconds to go before halftime that gave Wichita State its four-point edge.

Baylor shot 37.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Lecomte kept Baylor in the game by scoring 12 points before the break.

NOTES: Baylor and Wichita State entered the game tied 2-2 in the all-time series. Baylor defeated the Shockers 64-55 in the 2007 Paradise Jam, the programs’ only meeting since 1960. However Baylor and Wichita State are embarking on a nonconference series as the Bears will travel to Wichita State next season. ... Wichita State was playing its first true road game this season. The Shockers entered the game with a 41-6 record in road games since the start of the 2013-14 season. ... Baylor was playing its second straight game against a ranked opponent after losing at No. 21 Xavier 76-63 on Tuesday. The Bears went 4-0 versus ranked foes in nonconference play in 2016-17.