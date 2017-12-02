No. 8 Wichita State gets win at No. 16 Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Wichita State has built a recent reputation on being able to win tough road games.

The Shockers notched a big one in their first true road game of this season as they stiff-armed Baylor on the way to a 69-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Wichita State never led by more than seven points, but the Shockers did not trail and snapped Baylor’s 46-game winning streak in nonconference home games.

Guard Conner Frankamp drilled a 3-pointer from the right side that lifted the Shockers to a 65-62 lead with 2:50 remaining.

“It felt really good,” Frankamp said. “That’s just working on my game after practice and everything, after shooting a ton of shots all my life and I just shoot that with confidence.”

Frankamp hit 5 of 8 treys as he scored 17 to lead Wichita State (6-1). Center Shaquille Morris finished with 15 points, and guards Landry Shamet and Darral Willis each added 11.

Guard Manu Lecomte finished with 15 to lead Baylor (5-2). Forward Jo Lual-Acuil added 13 and guard King McClure had 12.

Morris got open in the lane and threw down a dunk with 13:09 left in the second half to ignite an 8-3 Wichita State run to take a 53-46 lead. Morris followed with a jumper in the lane, then forward Rauno Nurger scored a couple of inside baskets.

“We talked about it the very next sit down, one of two things was going to happen,” Wichita State Gregg Marshall said. “We were going to push it over 10 or they were going to make it a one-possession game before I called timeout. ... We were able to get it back to the final margin.”

McClure responded for Baylor with a 3-pointer and a three-point play on back-to-back trips down the floor. McClure’s surge cut the Shockers’ lead back to two points with 8:55 to go.

But Wichita State held Baylor to eight points in the final eight minutes and didn’t allow the Bears to score after they tied it at 62 with 3:10 left.

The Shockers improved to 42-6 in road games since the start of the 2013-14 season.

“It’s just something that we preach in the locker room before road games,” Frankamp said. “We know defense travels and sometimes offense doesn‘t. That’s one thing we really focus on is locking down on defense and rebounding. That’s been the key to winning so many games on the road.”

Baylor had only seven players who had played significant minutes this season available. The Bears lost backup forward Terry Maston (11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) to a broken hand earlier in the week in a loss at No. 21 Xavier. Baylor guard Tyson Jolly, who missed the first six games with an undisclosed medical issue, made his season debut but played just three minutes.

The Bears still gave themselves a chance to win against a top-10 foe.

“I thought we did a good job fighting,” Lecomte said. “The guys kept attacking and I kept trying to be aggressive. I thought we did a pretty good job against a pretty good team defensively.”

Wichita State connected on 10 of 16 shots from beyond the arc, offsetting an otherwise lackluster shooting game.

“Defensively, we could have done some things a little bit better, identify shooters or get out to them a little sooner,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “But you’ve got to credit them for making the shots.”

Neither team shot the ball well in the first 20 minutes. Wichita State took a 33-29 advantage to halftime despite shooting 39 percent from the field. The Shockers carved out a lead by making 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Frankamp hit 3 of 5 3-pointers in the first half to boost the Shockers in the early stages. He nailed a trey with 6:24 left before the break to give Wichita State a 24-22 lead.

Shamet took over from beyond the arc late in the first half. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes, including one with 40 seconds to go before halftime that gave Wichita State its four-point edge.

NOTES: Baylor and Wichita State entered the game tied 2-2 in the all-time series. Baylor defeated the Shockers 64-55 in the 2007 Paradise Jam, the programs’ only meeting since 1960. However Baylor and Wichita State are embarking on a nonconference series as the Bears will travel to Wichita State next season. ... Wichita State was playing its first true road game this season. The Shockers are now 42-6 in road games since the start of the 2013-14 season. ... Baylor was playing its second straight game against a ranked opponent after losing at No. 21 Xavier 76-63 on Tuesday. The Bears went 4-0 versus ranked foes in nonconference play in 2016-17.